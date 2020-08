Former South Bend, Indiana mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg joins to discuss what he learned about Joe Biden and Kamala Harris during his time campaigning against them, citing Kamala Harris's "compassion" and Joe Biden's understanding "of the human stakes of the decisions that someone makes as Commander in Chief." He also addresses President Trump's attacks against mail-in voting, saying that if it's good enough for the president, it's good enough for every American.