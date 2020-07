With deadlines looming to extend coronavirus relief benefits, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the state of negotiations, criticizing Republicans as being "missing in action" and deciding to "take the weekend off" after internal disagreements delayed the unveiling of their proposal in the Senate. She also offered words of support for Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, adding that Rep. Yoho's comments towards her may have been inspired by President Trump's language towards women.