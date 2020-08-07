Mayor Bottoms: Atlanta and Georgia 'are headed in the wrong direction' with the virus

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the state of her city's efforts to combat the coronavirus, saying that "in Atlanta and across the state of Georgia, we are headed in the wrong direction" as infections and hospitalizations rise. She also addresses Joe Biden's controversial comments about the diversity of the Black community, saying "I believe what he was trying to articulate was just in terms of voting patterns. But I know he doesn't believe we are monolith, because I've had these conversations with the Vice President directly."