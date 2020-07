Georgia Democratic candidate for Senate, Jon Ossoff, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the pandemic and politics in Georgia ahead of Donald Trump's visit to the state. Ossoff says that Trump's decision to visit the state while the pandemic surges out of control "is going to turn off a lot of Georgia voters" and adds that despite Georgia's history of voting Republican, "this state has changed. It's young, it's diverse, it's vibrant. It's ready for change."