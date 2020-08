Jon Meacham joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the "courage" of Brayden Harrington, who spoke at the Democratic Convention about his struggle with stuttering and how Joe Biden helped him. “Do you want to be a country where you have a pres. of U.S. who makes fun of people who has these struggles, or do you want a president of the United States who embraces those folks and helps them?" asks Meacham. "This isn't hard.”