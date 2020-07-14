Jay Inslee: 'We can't have this partisan divide on masks'

Washington Governor Jay Inslee (D) joins Andrea Mitchell, calling for greater leadership from the White House on the coronavirus response, particularly on the issue of mask usage, saying that "we can't have this partisan divide on masks," as the country struggles with new surges. Gov. Inslee, who made fighting climate change a centerpiece of his presidential campaign, also praised Joe Biden's new $2 trillion climate plan that includes investments in clean jobs and clean energy, saying "I think he has hit it out of the park on this plan."