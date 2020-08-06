HHS Secy Azar denies political influence in vaccine development

HHS Secretary Alex Azar joined Andrea Mitchell Reports to discuss the President Trump's comments that children are "almost immune" to COVID-19, on which Secy. Azar deflects, saying "we're still learning about kids" and the coronavirus, despite available evidence that children can contract the virus and spread it to others. Secretary Azar also addresses testing lag times and whether a vaccine will be available by November 3rd as the President is suggesting is possible, with the Secretary denying any political influence, adding that they are working on a vaccine as "quickly as possible, consistent with FDA safety and efficacy standards."