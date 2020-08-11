Fmr. Rep. Katie Hill: We need to dismantle 'systemic blockades' for women in power

Katie Hill, a former Democratic rising star who resigned from Congress after nude photos of her allegedly leaked by an ex-husband appeared online, sparking allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a staffer, joins Andrea Mitchel to discuss her new book, "She Will Rise: Becoming a Warrior in the Battle for True Equality" and the work she's doing to elect women. She talks about her experience and why she was motivated to share, saying "I feel my experiences are so universal-whether it's experiences around sexual assault, an abusive relationship or way power manifests & how women are treated once in power. We need to have a plan to dismantle those systemic blockades."