Fauci concerned with warning signs of a virus 'resurgence' in states like Kentucky, Tennessee

Dr. Anthony Fauci says that states like Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio, and Indiana are starting to see increasing levels of testing positivity rates, in a repeat of what signaled the current surge in other states. He says that he's advised governors, "that it is very important to get ahead of the curve" and emphasize mitigation strategies. He also suggests that some surging states did not adhere to the guidance on reopening, and that while new shutdowns might not be necessary, hot spots may "want to backtrack a little" before reopening more cautiously.