Evaluating the Trump campaign's attempts to expand the base in convention night two

BREAKING: Milwaukee Bucks don't take floor for NBA playoff game, apparently in response to shooting of Jacob Blake
Former New Jersey Governor Christie Todd Whitman and Michael Steele join Andrea Mitchell to evaluate the Trump campaign's attempt to expand the president's base of support. Whitman says that she "didn't recognize" the way Trump was described as a "compassionate family man" based on his track record, and Michael Steele comments on the president playing up "tension between the cities and suburbia" at a moment of racial reckoning in the country.