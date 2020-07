Dr. Mario Ramirez, an emergency room physician treating COVID-19 patients, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the "concerning" news of the pandemic's rise in the southwest region, saying he is "hopeful that things will get better" in Texas after Governor Greg Abbott (R-TX) instituted a statewide mask order, but also telling Andrea the failure of the U.S. to implement a national coordinated strategy has impacted the country's ability to control the pandemic's spread.