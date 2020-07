Amid reports former Joe Biden is narrowing his list of potential running mate choices, former Democratic Congresswoman Donna Edwards (D-MD) and Washington Post Opinion Columnist Jonathan Capehart join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the latest in the veepstakes, both agreeing that Biden has “an embarrassment of riches” when it comes to the contenders currently under consideration with Fmr. Rep. Edwards urging Biden to select a VP he “can govern with, not just someone he can campaign with."