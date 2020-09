Dr. Zeke Emanuel reacts to revelations from Bob Woodward's book that President Trump privately acknowledged the risks of the coronavirus, while publicly downplaying the threat. Dr. Emanuel tells Andrea Mitchell that Trump "clearly knew in January this was going to be a major potential catastrophe for the country and world. And rather than step up and take control, he decided to play ostrich and bury his head in the sand, and pretend that this huge threat didn't exist."