Dr. Vin Gupta, a pulmonologist and assistant professor at the University of Washington's Department of Health Metrics Science, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the coronavirus crisis, urging a nationwide mandate on wearing masks to curb the pandemic, and calling out Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to implement a mask requirement to help contain the state’s alarming coronavirus outbreak, telling Andrea the governor’s lack of response is ‘going to cost the lives of Floridians.”