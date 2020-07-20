Andrea Mitchell Reports

Dr. Joshua Sharfstein: Oxford coronavirus vaccine trial results ‘definitely a step forward’

01:24

Dr. Joshua Sharfstein, Vice Dean at the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the latest developments in the hunt for a COVID-19 vaccine after results from a candidate vaccine from Oxford University and AstraZeneca showed signs of double immunity in early-stage human trials. Despite acknowledging “we’re still a long ways to go,” in coronavirus vaccine development, Dr. Sharfstein called the Oxford experimental vaccine results, which indicated the vaccine triggered an immune response in humans, are “really promising steps.”July 20, 2020

