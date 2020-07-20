Dr. Joshua Sharfstein: Oxford coronavirus vaccine trial results ‘definitely a step forward’

Dr. Joshua Sharfstein, Vice Dean at the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the latest developments in the hunt for a COVID-19 vaccine after results from a candidate vaccine from Oxford University and AstraZeneca showed signs of double immunity in early-stage human trials. Despite acknowledging “we’re still a long ways to go,” in coronavirus vaccine development, Dr. Sharfstein called the Oxford experimental vaccine results, which indicated the vaccine triggered an immune response in humans, are “really promising steps.”