Dr. Ashish Jha: 'I want clear leadership to bring this outbreak under control'

Dr. Ashish Jha, the Director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, joins Andrea Mitchell, discussing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms testing positive for the coronavirus, saying that "political leaders out in public space, they're going to be at risk," and criticizing Bolsonaro for not modeling good behavior on preventing the virus's spread. And with cases approaching 3 million in the United States, Dr. Jha says that he's "very concerned about where we are as a country" and asks leaders to step up to control the outbreak.