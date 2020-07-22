Cuomo: Trump should 'take the next step' and issue an executive order on masks

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the latest on the coronavirus, with Cuomo saying that President Trump's shift in tone is a "good sign" and that he should "take the next step" and issue a federal executive order on masks. Cuomo says that testing delays remain a "serious problem" months into the pandemic, and that some states should re-enter shutdowns. Cuomo also says that he recently spoke with Trump, urging him against the use of federal troops in New York City, and he tells Andrea that he could see no justification for such action.