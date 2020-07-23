Coronavirus testing czar Adm. Brett Giroir: 'Nobody's declaring victory. This is the fight of our generation'

Admiral Brett Giroir, the Trump Administration’s Testing Czar and member of the White House’s Coronavirus Task Force, joined Andrea Mitchell to discuss delays and shortages in testing, with Giroir saying "we still have to work on the turnaround time," and that expansions in point-of-care testing could bring those times within 48 hours. Despite his expectation of a dramatic expansion in testing capability in the coming months, Giroir says "I'm not painting a rosy picture, nobody's declaring victory. This is the fight of our generation." He urges wide spread mask wearing and social distancing to mitigate the virus's spread.