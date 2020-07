Democratic Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (TX-18) tells Andrea Mitchell that Texas opened “too quickly” back in May and did so against CDC guidelines. She argued against the decision for the federal government to pull testing infrastructure out of the state while cases are surging, and called for the issuance of a new stay-at-home order after Gov. Abbott warned of that possibility, adding that “the governor can work it out by giving that authority to local jurisdictions.”