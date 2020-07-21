Biden, Clinton warn against foreign and domestic attempts to sow doubt in 2020 election

Jennifer Palmieri, former White House Director of Communications and Director of Communications for Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss her new book, “She Proclaims,” also responding to recent reports of continued attempts of foreign interference in the 2020 election. Palmieri addresses the threat of Russian interference, telling Andrea that the prospect of a Biden presidency may “incentivize Putin to involve himself all the more” in U.S. elections and that Joe Biden is “right to put Russia on notice.”