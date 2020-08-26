Anita McBride: Melania Trump 'presented where we are as a nation'

BREAKING: Milwaukee Bucks don't take floor for NBA playoff game, apparently in response to shooting of Jacob Blake
Anita McBride, former Chief of Staff to First Lady Laura Bush, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss Melania Trump's address at the Republican convention, saying that "there was a way that she presented where we are as a nation but, also, who we are as a nation. That we can overcome these incredible, you know, difficulties. And that we are a nation willing to sacrifice for a better country."