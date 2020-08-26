BREAKING: Milwaukee Bucks don't take floor for NBA playoff game, apparently in response to shooting of Jacob Blake

Anita McBride: Melania Trump 'presented where we are as a nation'

02:02

Anita McBride, former Chief of Staff to First Lady Laura Bush, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss Melania Trump's address at the Republican convention, saying that "there was a way that she presented where we are as a nation but, also, who we are as a nation. That we can overcome these incredible, you know, difficulties. And that we are a nation willing to sacrifice for a better country."Aug. 26, 2020

