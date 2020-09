Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the COVID response in her home state, where they're seeing their worst weeks in the course of the pandemic, and Trump's refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power. "Our democracy is supposedly of the people, by the people, and for the people," Sen. Baldwin says. "And the idea that anyone would not accept that will of the people come November 3 or the days after, as long as it takes to count all the ballots, is just outrageous."