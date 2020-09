During her nomination ceremony at the White House on Saturday, Judge Amy Coney Barrett said she would be “mindful” of who came before her and praised Ruth Bader Ginsburg, but how much of her legacy will she have in mind if she’s confirmed to the high court? MSNBC's "American Voices" host Alicia Menendez speaks to Irin Carmon and Shana Knizhnik, co-authors of the book "Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg", on the stark differences between the two women.