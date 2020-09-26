Judge Amy Coney Barrett is Trump’s Supreme Court pick as he pushes to fill RBG's vacancy ahead of Election Day

President Trump, on Saturday, nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett of the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court. Barrett, who is 48 years old and Catholic, would become the youngest jurist on the Supreme Court. MSNBC's Alicia Menendez speaks with our panel - Maya Wiley, civil rights attorney and professor at The New School, Guy Charles, Duke Law professor and MSNBC legal analyst and Kelly O'Donnell, NBC News White House correspondent - on American Voices about why the President decided to go with Barrett, and what her nomination means for the future of the Supreme Court and for the country.