In the wake of Justice Ginsburg’s death, Democratic National Committee Chairman, Tom Perez joins Alicia Menendez on American Voices to discuss President Trump’s promise to force a vote on her successor, and how the Democrats might respond. Chairman Perez discusses how Democratic Senate candidates are making inroads in their respective states. And as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says “all options are on the table” for Democrats, Perez lays out what those options are.