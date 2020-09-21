Actors Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon on getting out the vote

On the premier weekend of American Voices, MSNBC's Alicia Menendez chats with actors Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon about their other job – creating an army of volunteers to get out the vote. The Hollywood power couple is working with the Last Weekends campaign to send letters and make calls in an effort to motivate Americans to make their voices heard at the polls this November. They talk about the factors motivating their activism, and discuss how the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg has changed the political landscape.