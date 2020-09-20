'Tip of the iceberg': alleged forced hysterectomies on ICE detainees spurs conversation on America’s history with sterilization

MSNBC’s American Voices with Alicia Menendez brings in her panel - Lindsay Toczylowski, the Executive Director of the Immigrant Defenders Law Center, Caitlin Dickerson, National Immigration Reporter for The New York Times and Julissa Arce, the author of “My (Underground) American Dream" - to discuss the allegations of a doctor performing gynecological procedures on women at an ICE detention center without their consent in Georgia and the implications of these allegations when looking at America’s history with detained women of color.