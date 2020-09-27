'This is meant to distract': Trump flip flops on agreeing to peaceful transfer of power

With early voting underway, a new Supreme Court Justice nominee and less than 40 days until Election Day, President Donald Trump may have changed his tune on whether he would commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses. However, Trump continues to push baseless claims about mail-in voter fraud despite being contradicted by FBI director Christopher Wray this week. Host of MSNBC's "American Voices" Alicia Menendez and her panel break down what a transfer of power could look like in an election year unlike any other.