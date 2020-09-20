'The path to an electoral victory goes through the Latino vote'

New polling from NBC News, the Wall Street Journal, and Telemundo reveals that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is leading with Latino voters nationally. However, it’s a different story for Latino voters in key swing states. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez speaks with Noticias Telemundo correspondent Nicole Suarez, Chuck Rocha, author of “Tio Bernie: The Inside Story of How Bernie Sanders Brought Latinos Into The Political Revolution” and former Senior Advisor for Sen. Bernie Sanders presidential campaigns, and Jess Morales Rocketto, Civic Engagement Director for the National Domestic Workers Alliance about Biden and President Trump’s enduring battle for the Latino vote on American Voices.