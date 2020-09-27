'In my heart, I feel that the police department are murderers': Demonstrators in Louisville, Kentucky demand for justice for Breonna Taylor following grand jury decision

Protesters are demanding justice for Breonna Taylor and increased transparency following a grand jury’s decision against directly charging any of the Louisville Metro Police officers with her death. MSNBC political reporter Shaquille Brewster explores what protesters on the ground are feeling and host of MSNBC’s 'American Voices' Alicia Menendez discusses potential next steps in the Breonna Taylor case with Rashad Robinson, president of Color of Change, and Yodit Tewolde, former prosecutor, criminal defense attorney, and Senior Legal Counsel with the Grassroots Law Project.