Police shooting deaths and other deaths enacted by officers impacting the black community have been the focus of recent protests, yet other communities, such as the Latinx community, also suffer disproportionately from such violence taking innocent lives. The police shooting death of 18-year-old Andrés Guardado is described as another case needing attention by activist Maria Teresa Kumar, president and CEO of Voto Latino, who calls on all impacted by police violence to unite.