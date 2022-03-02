IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Will Texas Election Laws affect turnout? 07:10
Since the 2020 election, Texas has become a hotbed for restrictive voting laws that marginalize voters of color. Will that be a motivator for Democrats to turn out to vote? Symone Sanders and Eugene Robinson discuss.
March 2, 2022 Read More
Will Texas Election Laws affect turnout? 07:10
