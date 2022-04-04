IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Republicans continue to rebuff Judge Jackson11:35
Trump endorses Palin run08:05
Now Playing
Will domestic threats to democracy spark bipartisanship?08:00
UP NEXT
Ginni Thomas drama ramps up07:49
More than 90% of jobs lost to pandemic reportedly recovered06:43
Jan. 6 investigation vs. Muelller investigation09:28
Jared Kushner interviewed by Jan 6 committee12:49
Status of DOJ 1/6 probe09:55
LA court says protest organizers can be held responsible06:05
Dr. Fauci on second booster shots13:26
Trump implores Putin to release dirt on Hunter Biden10:02
FDA authorizes 2nd booster shot for people 50 and older06:48
Gap in Jan. 6th calls is giving Watergate vibes09:40
Will Russia actually scale back attacks in Ukraine?06:51
Jan. 6th Cmte discusses contempt, Ginni Thomas07:53
Was Ted Cruz involved in Jan. 6th?07:46
A majority Black TN town may lose its financial independence06:25
Ginni Thomas pushed to subvert the 2020 election10:12
Women are the face of Ukraine war09:01
Are the walls closing in on Trump?08:52
Will domestic threats to democracy spark bipartisanship?08:00
Americans have been mostly united on helping Ukraine. But where is that energy when it comes to our own democracy? Political analyst Matthew Dowd joins Zerlina to weigh in.April 4, 2022
Republicans continue to rebuff Judge Jackson11:35
Trump endorses Palin run08:05
Now Playing
Will domestic threats to democracy spark bipartisanship?08:00
UP NEXT
Ginni Thomas drama ramps up07:49
More than 90% of jobs lost to pandemic reportedly recovered06:43
Jan. 6 investigation vs. Muelller investigation09:28