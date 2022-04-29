IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Zerlina

Will Biden cancel student loans?

07:51

The president is weighing canceling some student loan debt, which progressives have been pushing him to do. But as usual, conservatives aren’t having it. Senior director for higher education at the Center for American Progress Jared Bass lays out the details behind the proposed policy change.April 29, 2022

