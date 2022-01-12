IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Why voting rights speeches aren't enough

    09:48
Zerlina

Why voting rights speeches aren’t enough

09:48

Some key Georgia activists decided not to attend the president’s speech on voting rights. Black Voters Matter co-founder Cliff Albright joins to discuss.Jan. 12, 2022

