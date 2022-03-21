IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Zerlina

Why Judge Brown Jackson’s representation matters

06:52

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination is history in the making, as Jackson would be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court. Professor Robyn Autry provides context for this historic moment. March 21, 2022

