Where Jan. 6th investigation stands

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Holding Trump accountable for Jan. 6th06:19
Now Playing
Where Jan. 6th investigation stands05:25
UP NEXT
Michael Steele reflects on Jan. 6th one year later09:50
Chicago’s Covid and school dilemma09:46
AG Garland lays out scope of Jan. 6th investigation10:33
Nurse raises awareness of Black femicide05:48
What happened to Antonio Brown?09:36
Post-holiday Covid confusion12:56
CO migrant sentencing sparks outrage09:19
Trump plans Jan. 6 press conference at Mar-a-lago09:31
Breaking down Biden’s Covid plan10:30
Immigration reform derailed… again10:27
Roger Stone bucks Jan. 6th investigation06:07
Education Secy. on the culture wars being waged in schools11:21
Pandemic sees Black homeschooling boom08:24
Jim Jordan admits to texting Meadows09:33
Mary Trump reacts to uncle’s election subversion12:22
KY factory worker gives first-hand account of tornado07:58
Where Jan. 6th investigation stands05:25
Glenn Kirschner gives an update on where the investigation into the insurrection stands and what we can expect to see moving forward.Jan. 7, 2022
Holding Trump accountable for Jan. 6th06:19
Now Playing
Where Jan. 6th investigation stands05:25
UP NEXT
Michael Steele reflects on Jan. 6th one year later09:50
Chicago’s Covid and school dilemma09:46
AG Garland lays out scope of Jan. 6th investigation10:33
Nurse raises awareness of Black femicide05:48