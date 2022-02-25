IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Where is the UN in all of this?
Where is the UN in all of this?09:03
Hagar Chemali joins Zerlina as Ukrainian leaders question why the United Nations hasn’t done more to help its citizens and punish Russia for its aggression.Feb. 25, 2022
Where is the UN in all of this?
