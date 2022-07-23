IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    What’s next for Jan. 6th hearings?

Zerlina

What’s next for Jan. 6th hearings?

After Thursday’s final January 6th hearing of the summer, Peter Strzok and Hugo Lowell discuss what comes next and what to expect from the fall hearings.July 23, 2022

