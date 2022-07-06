What It's Like to Live in a Post-Roe America

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
It’s been less than 2 weeks since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and we’re already seeing the impacts. A 10-year-old girl who was denied an abortion in Ohio because she was more than 6 weeks pregnant, and Dr. Jessica Shepherd joins the show to discuss this terrifying scenario becoming the new normal and the future of reproductive rights in America.July 6, 2022

