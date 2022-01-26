IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Affirmative action under threat 08:43
Now Playing
Voto Latino wants to say “adios” to Sinema 09:06
UP NEXT
Glenn Youngkin’s mask mess 13:10 Ginni Thomas and the Supreme Court 08:56 Jan. 6th Committee speaks to ex-AG Barr 08:57 Alexander Vindman on Russia and Ukraine tension 12:23 Jay-Z’s team wants DOJ to probe Kansas City Police Dept. 07:22 Florida could ban white “discomfort” in schools 07:28 Kimora Lee Simmons on André Leon Talley 08:14 How did Biden’s presser measure up? 19:45 Trump kids in legal hot water 06:43 Gen Z and the future of American politics 05:35 Senate begins debate on voting rights 09:54 Jan. 6th Cmte. subpoenas Trump allies 05:07 Glenn Youngkin makes his presence known 10:52 Artist depicts Black skiers 06:09 No MLK Day celebration without legislation 10:51 CRT bill cites wrong Lincoln debater 07:23 Outrage after judge reverses sex assault conviction 06:02 Pres. Biden under pressure 06:46 Voto Latino wants to say “adios” to Sinema 09:06
Voting rights group Voto Latino has launched a campaign to primary Sen. Kyrsten Sinema for her refusal to support Latino and Hispanic communities. Geraldo Cadava joins the show to discuss.
Jan. 26, 2022 Read More Affirmative action under threat 08:43
Now Playing
Voto Latino wants to say “adios” to Sinema 09:06
UP NEXT
Glenn Youngkin’s mask mess 13:10 Ginni Thomas and the Supreme Court 08:56 Jan. 6th Committee speaks to ex-AG Barr 08:57 Alexander Vindman on Russia and Ukraine tension 12:23