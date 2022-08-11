IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Zerlina

Vindman: War in Ukraine has reached “inflection point”

06:59

Former Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman says that the U.S. is not doing enough to help Ukraine. He joins Zerlina to discuss.Aug. 11, 2022

