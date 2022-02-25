IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Where is the UN in all of this?

    09:03
  • Now Playing

    Ukrainians face new reality amid Russian invasion

    09:36
  • UP NEXT

    Russian bombardment of Ukraine in 2nd night

    06:54

  • Ohio redistricting at a halt

    06:41

  • Trump’s “MAGApalooza” & the future GOP

    08:00

  • What’s with Trump’s praise of Putin?

    08:32

  • World leaders respond to Putin

    09:16

  • Olympian Nathan Chen on his figure skating wins

    07:52

  • Ahmaud Arbery’s killers guilty of hate crime

    07:35

  • Bomani Jones on Brian Flores’ return

    06:49

  • GOP’s hypocritical protest response

    09:43

  • Putin orders troops to Eastern Ukraine

    08:47

  • Will Pulse shooting be forgotten in FL?

    07:41

  • Kim Potter sentenced to 2 years

    08:38

  • Amb. Bill Taylor on Russia/Ukraine

    08:07

  • Trump and kids ordered to comply with subpoenas

    07:14

  • Remembering Amir Locke

    09:38

  • Olympian Erin Jackson on her historic wins

    06:33

  • Biden shoots down Trump’s exec privilege claim

    09:29

  • What’s Vladimir Putin’s next move?

    08:44

Zerlina

Ukrainians face new reality amid Russian invasion

09:36

Ukrainians are preparing for the worst as Russia invades their country. Some are taking shelter while others have fled to the West. Terrell Jermaine Starr shares his perspective from Kyiv.Feb. 25, 2022

  • Where is the UN in all of this?

    09:03
  • Now Playing

    Ukrainians face new reality amid Russian invasion

    09:36
  • UP NEXT

    Russian bombardment of Ukraine in 2nd night

    06:54

  • Ohio redistricting at a halt

    06:41

  • Trump’s “MAGApalooza” & the future GOP

    08:00

  • What’s with Trump’s praise of Putin?

    08:32

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All