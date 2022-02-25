Ukrainians face new reality amid Russian invasion

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ukrainians are preparing for the worst as Russia invades their country. Some are taking shelter while others have fled to the West. Terrell Jermaine Starr shares his perspective from Kyiv.
Feb. 25, 2022
