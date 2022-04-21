Ukraine’s fight for Donbas

House Jan. 6 Cmte. considers update to 1807 law08:28
Could the federal mask mandate be reinstated?07:06
- Now Playing
Ukraine’s fight for Donbas06:59
- UP NEXT
Jan. 6th Cmte to hold public hearings in May08:42
Trump judge ends travel mask mandate07:20
GOP lawmakers’ role in attempt to overturn election08:16
Will holiday weekend cause Covid spike?06:03
Can Dems save BBB ahead of midterms?05:42
Black maternal mortality rate worsens07:41
What is the RNC afraid of?08:40
The state of Black America07:08
Will inflation screw Biden in the midterms?08:28
What’s next for the alleged NYC subway attacker?07:29
Fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya raises questions08:23
Gun epidemic in America08:19
Biden accuses Putin of genocide07:49
Wisconsin Democrats are fighting back08:02
Milwaukee elects its first Black mayor09:03
Georgia election laws head to federal court07:32
Putin speaks out amid vicious attacks on Ukraine05:12
House Jan. 6 Cmte. considers update to 1807 law08:28
Could the federal mask mandate be reinstated?07:06
- Now Playing
Ukraine’s fight for Donbas06:59
- UP NEXT
Jan. 6th Cmte to hold public hearings in May08:42
Trump judge ends travel mask mandate07:20
GOP lawmakers’ role in attempt to overturn election08:16
Play All