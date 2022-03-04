TX voter suppression comes to fruition

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Texas journalist Richelle Carey wasn’t allowed to cast a ballot in Tuesday’s primary election, the first since a restrictive voting law was put into place. She joins Zerlina to share her experience.
March 4, 2022 Read More
