    TX voter suppression comes to fruition

    06:56
Zerlina

TX voter suppression comes to fruition

06:56

Texas journalist Richelle Carey wasn’t allowed to cast a ballot in Tuesday’s primary election, the first since a restrictive voting law was put into place. She joins Zerlina to share her experience.March 4, 2022

