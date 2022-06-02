TX police chief under growing scrutiny in Uvalde shooting investigation

Pres. Biden can’t catch a break06:57
- Now Playing
TX police chief under growing scrutiny in Uvalde shooting investigation06:04
- UP NEXT
BTS gets political for inclusion05:20
The absurdity of the U.S.’s inaction on guns08:26
Funding the police: more money, more problems?07:35
A Black renaissance on Broadway04:41
TX Dems must work with GOP colleagues to fix gun problem06:25
Holding Sen. Schumer accountable for gun legislation07:30
TX moms fight for gun control07:21
Uvalde shooting leads to false conspiracy theory05:41
NRA shows hypocrisy ahead of forum09:27
Eddie Glaude on TX school shooting06:57
When will we protect schoolchildren?06:38
DOJ: Fed law enforcement must intervene in excessive force04:12
The new fastest-growing voting bloc06:50
Two sides of the GOP spectrum face off in Georgia10:35
Is Amber Heard’s trial the end of believing women?08:36
NY’s Attorney General looks at social media platforms after Buffalo massacre06:26
Hopes for saving Roe are dwindling06:16
Monkeypox is stateside, should we be worried?05:18
Pres. Biden can’t catch a break06:57
- Now Playing
TX police chief under growing scrutiny in Uvalde shooting investigation06:04
- UP NEXT
BTS gets political for inclusion05:20
The absurdity of the U.S.’s inaction on guns08:26
Funding the police: more money, more problems?07:35
A Black renaissance on Broadway04:41
Play All