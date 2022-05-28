IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Zerlina

TX Dems must work with GOP colleagues to fix gun problem

06:25

Republican Texas state lawmakers have been gradually loosening gun laws for years to the point where the lone star state has become a “Second Amendment Sanctuary.” TX State Senator Roland Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, TX, the site of the massacre that stole the lives of 19 children and 2 teachers, joins Paola Ramos to discuss the path forward. May 28, 2022

