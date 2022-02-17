IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump and kids ordered to comply with subpoenas 07:14
Former President Trump and two of his kids have been ordered to comply with NY AG Letitia James’s subpoenas in her civil investigation into the Trump Org. Civil rights attorney David Henderson and writer Molly Jong-Fast discuss.
Feb. 17, 2022 Read More
