Trump’s White House records

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
2022 could see sweeping anti-trans bills08:54
GOP pushes anti-LGBTQ+ legislation06:32
Now Playing
Trump’s White House records08:54
UP NEXT
Why are we declaring victory over Covid?08:54
Canada’s trucker protests reach across the border08:28
Florida bill targets LGBTQ+ youth08:30
How the GOP is undermining democracy09:29
Eddie Glaude on the state of Black America09:00
Voting rights fight continues06:53
The end of mask wearing in schools?08:00
Black Congressional staffers aim to unionize07:37
Trump’s latest document debacle08:10
MPD shooting of Amir Locke renews calls for reform13:10
When will Black TikTok creators get their dues?06:44
How Trump is systemically threatening our democracy10:19
Ibram X. Kendi on recent book banning efforts07:29
Biden strikes a nerve with SCOTUS promise07:40
St. Louis mayor talks policing alternatives07:36
Inside the fallacy of representation06:46
North Carolina’s GOP-drawn electoral maps09:08
Trump’s White House records08:54
More news has come out about Trump’s apparent penchant for destroying documents. Glenn Kirschner and Adrienne Elrod weigh in.Feb. 11, 2022
2022 could see sweeping anti-trans bills08:54
GOP pushes anti-LGBTQ+ legislation06:32
Now Playing
Trump’s White House records08:54
UP NEXT
Why are we declaring victory over Covid?08:54
Canada’s trucker protests reach across the border08:28
Florida bill targets LGBTQ+ youth08:30