Zerlina

Trump’s unspoken words post-insurrection

07:30

Newly released footage of Ivanka Trump testifying in front of the January 6th Committee reveals what former President Trump was unwilling to say in the wake of the attack on the Capitol. Andrew Weismann breaks it down.July 27, 2022

